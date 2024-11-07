Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week San Diego 2024 SAR Demo [Image 5 of 7]

    Fleet Week San Diego 2024 SAR Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Miller 

    Navy Region Southwest

    A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer is pulled up into an Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego during a search and rescue demonstration during Fleet Week San Diego 2024 in San Diego, Nov. 10, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 22:57
    VIRIN: 241110-N-VA505-1141
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Fleet Week San Diego 2024 SAR Demo [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

