    USS Germantown Tours during Fleet Week San Diego 2024 [Image 3 of 7]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Miller 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 1st Class Emmanuel Ellis explains damage control fundamentals during a tour aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) in support of Fleet Week 2024 San Diego in San Diego, Nov. 10, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 23:02
    Photo ID: 8746725
    VIRIN: 241110-N-VA505-1021
    Resolution: 6686x4179
    Size: 866.18 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
