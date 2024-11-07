USS Germantown Tours during Fleet Week San Diego 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 1st Class Emmanuel Ellis explains damage control fundamentals during a tour aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) in support of Fleet Week 2024 San Diego in San Diego, Nov. 10, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)