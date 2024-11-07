Surface Force Celebrates 249th Marine Corps Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, holds a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 249th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, Nov. 7, 2024. The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)