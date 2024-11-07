Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, holds a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 249th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, Nov. 7, 2024. The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 12:55
    VIRIN: 241107-N-KL617-1218
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Surface Force Celebrates 249th Marine Corps Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

