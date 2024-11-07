NWS Yorktown Sailors march in first annual Veteran's Day Parade onboard historic Fort Monroe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT MONROE, Va. (November 9, 2024) A group of Sailors assigned to the Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity (NORA) onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown brave the blistery wind and march as part of a colorguard during the first annual Veteran’s Day Parade and Celebration onboard Fort Monroe, Virginia. The colorguard led the pacing of other groups in the parade, which was a record first for the installation. The parade was jointly organized by the Fort Monroe Authority, City of Hampton, and the National Park Service’s Fort Monroe National Monument. Contingents of servicemembers from Fort Eustis, Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown and Langley Air Force Base also marched in the parade among other community organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).