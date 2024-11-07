Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown Sailors march in first annual Veteran's Day Parade onboard historic Fort Monroe

    NWS Yorktown Sailors march in first annual Veteran's Day Parade onboard historic Fort Monroe

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    FORT MONROE, Va. (November 9, 2024) A group of Sailors assigned to the Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity (NORA) onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown brave the blistery wind and march as part of a colorguard during the first annual Veteran’s Day Parade and Celebration onboard Fort Monroe, Virginia. The colorguard led the pacing of other groups in the parade, which was a record first for the installation. The parade was jointly organized by the Fort Monroe Authority, City of Hampton, and the National Park Service’s Fort Monroe National Monument. Contingents of servicemembers from Fort Eustis, Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown and Langley Air Force Base also marched in the parade among other community organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 23:56
    Photo ID: 8746395
    VIRIN: 241109-N-TG517-1631
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, NWS Yorktown Sailors march in first annual Veteran's Day Parade onboard historic Fort Monroe, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran's Day Parade
    Colorguard
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

