The crew of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) brings the ship to life during the USS John Basilone commissioning ceremony in New York City Nov. 9, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 14:40
|Photo ID:
|8746118
|VIRIN:
|241109-D-DB155-1038
|Resolution:
|1800x2700
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Basilone Commissions in NYC [Image 7 of 7], by Edward Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.