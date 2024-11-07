Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Basilone Commissions in NYC

    USS John Basilone Commissions in NYC

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Edward Hersom   

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The crew of the Navy's newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) brings the ship to life during the USS John Basilone commissioning ceremony in New York City Nov. 9, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 14:40
    Photo ID: 8746118
    VIRIN: 241109-D-DB155-1038
    Resolution: 1800x2700
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    This work, USS John Basilone Commissions in NYC [Image 7 of 7], by Edward Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USS Basilone : #EJ Hersom : #New York City : #commissioning: #DDG122

