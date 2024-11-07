Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-352 Raiders run from MCAS Miramar to Camp Pendleton [Image 14 of 14]

    VMGR-352 Raiders run from MCAS Miramar to Camp Pendleton

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Tyler Chittick, front, a KC-130J Super Hercules pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, presents the VMGR-352 flag to the honor graduate of Fox Company, Marine Combat Training, School of Infantry West, during a graduation ceremony after a Veteran's Day flag in San Diego, Nov. 7, 2024. The run, spearheaded by Capt. Tyler Chittick, began at MCAS Miramar and will end at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton totaling 55 miles of relay run and hike. Each year Chittick brings Marines together to complete a challenging physical activity in honor of fallen and disabled veterans including a fellow Marine who was injured by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2011. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luc Boatman)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 10:43
    Photo ID: 8746020
    VIRIN: 241107-M-WD207-1018
    Resolution: 5452x3635
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-352 Raiders run from MCAS Miramar to Camp Pendleton [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines Honoring Marines | Raiders Run 60 Miles from MCAS Miramar to Camp Pendleton

    VMGR-352
    Veteran's Day
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    MAG-11

