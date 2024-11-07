VMGR-352 Raiders run from MCAS Miramar to Camp Pendleton

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Tyler Chittick, front, a KC-130J Super Hercules pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to Marines after a Veteran's Day flag in San Diego, Nov. 7, 2024. The run, spearheaded by Capt. Tyler Chittick, began at MCAS Miramar and will end at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton totaling 55 miles of relay run and hike. Each year Chittick brings Marines together to complete a challenging physical activity in honor of fallen and disabled veterans including a fellow Marine who was injured by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2011. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luc Boatman)
Marines Honoring Marines | Raiders Run 60 Miles from MCAS Miramar to Camp Pendleton
