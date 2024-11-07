Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform bridge operations [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform bridge operations

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Lt. Michael Richards, from New York, scans the sea for activity with binoculars from the pilot house onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Nov. 8, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 23:28
    Photo ID: 8745883
    VIRIN: 241108-N-BE723-1017
    Resolution: 5164x3443
    Size: 10.09 MB
    Location: US
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform bridge operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operations
    CVN 76
    Bridge
    3rd Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan

