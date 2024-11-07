Innovation Zone opens to public

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines, assigned to 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, showcase an M240B machine gun to Fleet Week San Diego attendees in San Diego, Nov. 8, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)