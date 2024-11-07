Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation Zone opens to public [Image 3 of 5]

    Innovation Zone opens to public

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emmanuel Mathews 

    Navy Region Southwest

    San Diego Fleet Week attendees fly an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max Flight Simulator on the Broadway Pier pavilion in San Diego during Fleet Week San Diego, Nov. 8, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)

