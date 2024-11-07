Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Command Sergeant Major Visits Kansas City District [Image 3 of 4]

    USACE Command Sergeant Major Visits Kansas City District

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Andres Guzman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick of Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visits the Kansas City District on Oct. 13, 2013, to engage with team members and discuss facilities, ongoing projects and initiatives.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 14:42
    Photo ID: 8745444
    VIRIN: 231013-A-TN288-6842
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
    This work, USACE Command Sergeant Major Visits Kansas City District [Image 4 of 4], by Andres Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

