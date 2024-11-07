USACE Command Sergeant Major Visits Kansas City District

Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick of Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visits the Kansas City District on Oct. 13, 2013, to engage with team members and discuss facilities, ongoing projects and initiatives.
