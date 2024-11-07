Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New providers increase women’s health access at Fort Johnson [Image 2 of 2]

    New providers increase women’s health access at Fort Johnson

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    FORT JOHNSON, La. —Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital has increased access to care in the women’s clinic for obstetric and gynecological health for Soldiers and Families at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

    BJACH welcomes three new medical providers, specializing in gynecology and obstetrics to the women’s clinic on the fourth floor of the military medical treatment facility.

    Pictured from left: Capt. Christina Bell, Capt. Briana Thurmond, and Capt. Victoria Conniff, OB/GYN doctors at BJACH.

