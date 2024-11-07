New providers increase women’s health access at Fort Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT JOHNSON, La. —Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital has increased access to care in the women’s clinic for obstetric and gynecological health for Soldiers and Families at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



BJACH welcomes three new medical providers, specializing in gynecology and obstetrics to the women’s clinic on the fourth floor of the military medical treatment facility.



Pictured from left: Capt. Christina Bell, Capt. Briana Thurmond, and Capt. Victoria Conniff, OB/GYN doctors at BJACH.