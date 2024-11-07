2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Speakers and Department Of Education employees pose for a photo prior to the agency's annual Veterans Day program. In the middle is Brig. Gen. Urbi Lewis (Director for Cybersecurity, Headquarters Department of the Army, Chief Information Security Officer) who served as the keynote speaker for the event. It was the second year in a row the U.S. Army Reserve participated.