Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Speakers and Department Of Education employees pose for a photo prior to the agency's annual Veterans Day program. In the middle is Brig. Gen. Urbi Lewis (Director for Cybersecurity, Headquarters Department of the Army, Chief Information Security Officer) who served as the keynote speaker for the event. It was the second year in a row the U.S. Army Reserve participated.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8745043
    VIRIN: 241107-A-GJ885-1008
    Resolution: 6565x4377
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program [Image 8 of 8], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veterans day
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Department Of Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download