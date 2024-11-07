Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Joseph Garcia (Department of Veterans Affairs, Executive Director, Education Service, Veterans Benefits Administration); delivers remarks during the Department Of Education's annual Veterans Day program. This year's theme was "A Legacy of Loyalty and Service."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8745034
    VIRIN: 241107-A-GJ885-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program [Image 8 of 8], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program
    2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veterans day
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Department Of Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download