Date Taken: 11.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.08.2024 11:08 Photo ID: 8745034 VIRIN: 241107-A-GJ885-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.37 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2024 Department Of Education Veterans Day program [Image 8 of 8], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.