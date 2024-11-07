Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers visit University of Bayreuth for American Football Summit [Image 2 of 3]

    Soldiers visit University of Bayreuth for American Football Summit

    BAYREUTH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment (1-77 FA) and the 7th Army Training Command attend the American Football Summit at the University of Bayreuth in Bayreuth, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024. The partnership between 1-77 FA and the city of Bayreuth strengthens community ties and fosters a positive relationship between the U.S. military and its host nation partner. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Collin Mackall)

