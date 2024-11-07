Soldiers visit University of Bayreuth for American Football Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment (1-77 FA) and the 7th Army Training Command attend the American Football Summit at the University of Bayreuth in Bayreuth, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024. The partnership between 1-77 FA and the city of Bayreuth strengthens community ties and fosters a positive relationship between the U.S. military and its host nation partner. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Collin Mackall)