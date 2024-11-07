Rappel Master course in GTA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers and airmen from units across Europe participate in the Rappel Master course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 6, 2024. The Combined Arms Training Center, in coordination with the Maneuver Center of Excellence Army National Guard Warrior Training Battalion mobile training team, hosts the course to prepare service members for airmobile operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Collin Mackall)