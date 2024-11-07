U.S. Soldiers and airmen from units across Europe participate in the Rappel Master course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 6, 2024. The Combined Arms Training Center, in coordination with the Maneuver Center of Excellence Army National Guard Warrior Training Battalion mobile training team, hosts the course to prepare service members for airmobile operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 08:03
|Photo ID:
|8744638
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-XV403-1145
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|32.88 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHER, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rappel Master course in GTA [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.