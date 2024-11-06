Tretiakov's farewell to JMTG-U

U.S. Army Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission, shares the history of the unit's challenge coin with Spc. Viktor Tretiakov with Medical Command, Massachusetts National Guard at a farewell ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024. Tretiakov supported the JMTG-U mission as a linguist since February 2024. Under the guidance of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, the 7th Army Training Command and JMTG-U lead the training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Grafenwoehr. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
