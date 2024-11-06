Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tretiakov's farewell to JMTG-U [Image 1 of 3]

    Tretiakov's farewell to JMTG-U

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Viktor Tretiakov with Medical Command, Massachusetts National Guard gives remarks at a farewell ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024. Tretiakov supported the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission as a linguist since February 2024. Under the guidance of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, the 7th Army Training Command and JMTG-U lead the training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Grafenwoehr. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    "We are part of history, what we are doing here. It seems like it is behind the scenes, but [it is] very, very valuable."

