    Marine Corps 249th Birthday Aboard USS Mount Whitney [Image 6 of 6]

    Marine Corps 249th Birthday Aboard USS Mount Whitney

    GAETA, ITALY

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    241106-N-JC445-1025 GAETA, Italy (November 6, 2024) Maj. Gen. David Odom, JTF 406 deputy commander, addresses Sailors and Marines during the Marine Corps’ 249th birthday celebration aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). JTF 406 is the U.S. European Command’s maritime crisis response and contingency command. JTF 406 plans, coordinates, and executes the employment of forces to maintain mission readiness, build working relationships with our Allies and partners, protect U.S. citizens and U.S. interests, and deter aggression in the European theater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    USS Mount Whitney
    Marines
    LCC 20
    MC2 Mario Coto
    Marine Corps 249th Birthday
    Major General David Odom

