Marine Corps 249th Birthday Aboard USS Mount Whitney

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241106-N-JC445-1018 GAETA, Italy (November 6, 2024) Maj. Gen. David Odom, JTF 406 deputy commander, cuts and serves a slice of cake during the Marine Corps’ 249th birthday celebration aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). JTF 406 is the U.S. European Command’s maritime crisis response and contingency command. JTF 406 plans, coordinates, and executes the employment of forces to maintain mission readiness, build working relationships with our Allies and partners, protect U.S. citizens and U.S. interests, and deter aggression in the European theater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)