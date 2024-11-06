USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts Damage Control training

Sailors don firefighting equipment during a damage control training exercise in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Nov. 7, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
