4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Guerra is pinned to the rank of Sergeant during a noncommissioned officer promotion ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 4, 2024. The promotion of a Marine signifies the taking of greater responsibilities. Guerra, a native of California, is a transmissions systems operator with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 00:12
|Photo ID:
|8744318
|VIRIN:
|241104-M-NC826-1135
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
