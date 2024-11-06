4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Guerra is pinned to the rank of Sergeant during a noncommissioned officer promotion ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 4, 2024. The promotion of a Marine signifies the taking of greater responsibilities. Guerra, a native of California, is a transmissions systems operator with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)