Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Guerra is pinned to the rank of Sergeant during a noncommissioned officer promotion ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 4, 2024. The promotion of a Marine signifies the taking of greater responsibilities. Guerra, a native of California, is a transmissions systems operator with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 00:12
    Photo ID: 8744318
    VIRIN: 241104-M-NC826-1135
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony
    4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony
    4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony
    4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony
    4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony
    4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony
    4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony
    4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony
    4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony
    4th Marine Regiment Award and Promotions Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    USMC
    4th Marine Regiment
    Award
    3d MarDiv
    NCO Promotion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download