CMNCC addresses Human Resources Center of Excellence Students

NEWPORT, R.I. — Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), speaks to students from the Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE) Human Resources Advanced Course (HRAC) on board Naval Station Newport, R.I., Nov. 4, 2024. HRAC provides students Navy and Department of Defense strategic perspectives and updates on MyNavy HR initiatives enabling their success at senior-level HR careers. The goals are to develop the skills and knowledge necessary to plan for a future force, assess personnel policies that support and shape that force, and lead the organizations that deliver our future force. The HRCOE forms part of the Center for Service Support (CSS) providing Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)