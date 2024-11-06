Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMNCC addresses Human Resources Center of Excellence Students

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by William Dodge 

    Center for Service Support

    NEWPORT, R.I. — A group of U.S. Navy human resources officers hold a discussion during the Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE) Human Resources Advanced Course (HRAC) on board Naval Station Newport, R.I. November 4, 2024. HRAC provides students Navy and Department of Defense strategic perspectives and updates on MyNavy HR initiatives enabling their success at senior-level HR careers. The goals are to develop the skills and knowledge necessary to plan for a future force, assess personnel policies that support and shape that force, and lead the organizations that deliver our future force. The HRCOE forms part of the Center for Service Support (CSS) providing Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)

    TAGS

    MyNavy Career Center (MNCC)
    Center for Service Support (CSS)
    Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE)
    Rear Admiral Stuart C. Satterwhite
    Human Resources Advanced Course

