    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Mary Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander’s spouse, left, Jennifer Saltzman, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations’ spouse, center, and Debbie Schiess, U.S. Space Forces - Space commander’s spouse, right, listen during a panel for key support liaisons at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024. The panel consisted of open dialogue and questions about installation resources that are available to military spouses and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 19:39
    Photo ID: 8744175
    VIRIN: 241010-X-BS524-1154
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    USSF
    CSO
    Chance Saltzman
    VSFB

