U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mary Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander’s spouse, left, Jennifer Saltzman, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations’ spouse, center, and Debbie Schiess, U.S. Space Forces - Space commander’s spouse, right, listen during a panel for key support liaisons at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024. The panel consisted of open dialogue and questions about installation resources that are available to military spouses and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)