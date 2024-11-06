Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF and 3rd Fleet Press Conference on JS Kaga [Image 1 of 4]

    JMSDF and 3rd Fleet Press Conference on JS Kaga

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro, commander, Fleet Escort Force, speak to members of the media aboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) during F-35B Lightning II developmental testing Nov. 6, 2024, in the eastern Pacific Ocean. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet not only leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific, but also provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Darin Russell)

    F-35B Lightning II
    F-35 Joint Program Office
    Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force
    JapanUSAlliance
    JMSDF (DDH 184)
    JS KAGA DT Sea Trials

