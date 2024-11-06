JMSDF and 3rd Fleet Press Conference on JS Kaga

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Master Chief Fire Control Technician Michael Zdunkawicz, senior enlisted leader, U.S. 3rd Fleet, Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S 3rd Fleet, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro, commander, Fleet Escort Force, and JMSDF Master Chief Petty Officer SASAKI Hidenori, command master chief, Fleet Escort Force participate in a press conference held aboard the JMSDF Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) during F-35B Lightning II developmental testing Nov. 6, 2024, in the eastern Pacific Ocean. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet not only leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific, but also provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Darin Russell)