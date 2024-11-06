Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th Missile Wing recognizes Air Force Ball Committee

    90th Missile Wing recognizes Air Force Ball Committee

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    90th Missile Wing

    Col. Richard Harrop, 90th Missile Wing deputy commander (left), coins Tech. Sgt. William Brandt, 790th Maintenance Squadron site supervisor (right), for exemplary work as a member of the Air Force Ball Committee at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 7, 2024. Receiving a coin from leadership is personal recognition that shows that the recipient has demonstrated exemplary service, excellence and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 17:08
    Photo ID: 8743775
    VIRIN: 241107-F-JJ878-1007
    Resolution: 4743x3156
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th Missile Wing recognizes Air Force Ball Committee [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coining Ceremony
    Air Force Ball
    90th Missile Wing
    Mighty Ninety

