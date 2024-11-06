90th Missile Wing recognizes Air Force Ball Committee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Richard Harrop, 90th Missile Wing deputy commander (left), coins 2nd Lt. Daniel Aguda, 320th Missile Squadron director of operations (right), for exemplary work as a member of the Air Force Ball Committee at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 7, 2024. Receiving a coin from leadership is personal recognition that shows that the recipient has demonstrated exemplary service, excellence and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)