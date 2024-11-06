NMESIS Aerial Operations on MCBH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, load a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System onto a C-130 Hercules during aerial transport operations on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Aerial transport operations allow Marines to rapidly deploy and relocate the NMESIS to remote locations, enhancing flexibility and responsiveness in contested areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)