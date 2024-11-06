Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMESIS Aerial Operations on MCBH [Image 11 of 12]

    NMESIS Aerial Operations on MCBH

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Grace Gerlach 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, load a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System onto a C-130 Hercules during aerial transport operations on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Aerial transport operations allow Marines to rapidly deploy and relocate the NMESIS to remote locations, enhancing flexibility and responsiveness in contested areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 15:39
    Photo ID: 8743330
    VIRIN: 241105-M-ST547-1065
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 15.65 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    This work, NMESIS Aerial Operations on MCBH [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ForceDesign2030, FightNow, C130, FightNow, NMESIS, MCBH

