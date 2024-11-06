The Honorable Brad Schneider, Illinois' 10th Congressional District , visits USS Trayer at Recruit Training Command (RTC). Trayer, more commonly referred to as "Battle Stations," is the crucible event that recruits must pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting and emergency response procedures. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 10:48
|Photo ID:
|8742553
|VIRIN:
|241107-N-KL637-1035
|Resolution:
|6000x4286
|Size:
|8.36 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
This work, Battlestations 21 at RTC [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.