    Battlestations 21 at RTC

    Battlestations 21 at RTC

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    The Honorable Brad Schneider, Illinois' 10th Congressional District , visits USS Trayer at Recruit Training Command (RTC). Trayer, more commonly referred to as "Battle Stations," is the crucible event that recruits must pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting and emergency response procedures. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Ceremony
    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Trayer
    Battlestations
    Capping

