A British officer assigned to NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps wears a poppy to pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in recognition of Remembrance Day, Nov. 6, 2024, in Rovaniemi, Finland, during Dynamic Front 25. #StrongerTogether



“A single poppy has the soul of a thousand heroes and the tears of a million loved ones.”