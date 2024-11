Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROVANIEMI, Finland – Soldiers from across the Alliance gathered during their deployment to Finland during #DynamicFront 25 to commemorate Remembrance Day. From left to right, we have the US Army, French Army, British Army, Canadian Armed Forces, and Bundeswehr wearing their poppies to pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. #StrongerTogether



“A single poppy has the soul of a thousand heroes and the tears of a million loved ones.”