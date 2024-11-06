Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Haunted Ward aboard Boxer [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Haunted Ward aboard Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 4, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) pose for a photo during a Halloween haunted house event in the medical bay as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, November 4, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 02:54
    Photo ID: 8741985
    VIRIN: 241104-N-JB475-1007
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Haunted Ward aboard Boxer [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EIPC training aboard Boxer
    EIPC training aboard Boxer
    Haunted Ward aboard Boxer
    EIPC training aboard Boxer
    Haunted Ward aboard Boxer
    Boxer conducts missile download
    Haunted Ward aboard Boxer
    Boxer conducts missile download

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15 MEU
    USS Boxer (LDH 4)
    Halloween 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download