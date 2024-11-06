Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EIPC training aboard Boxer

    EIPC training aboard Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2024) Mac McKay, the embedded integration prevention coordinator embarked aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) teaches a deployment support program class in the library while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov 5, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

