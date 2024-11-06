USS George Washington Sailors Test JP-5 Fuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Joel Figueroa, from Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, assigned to air department’s fuel division, tests the flash point of a fuel sample in the fuel quality assurance shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 2, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Lawson)