Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Joel Figueroa, from Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, assigned to air department’s fuel division, tests the flash point of a fuel sample in the fuel quality assurance shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 2, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Lawson)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 04:33
|Photo ID:
|8741962
|VIRIN:
|241102-N-SP277-1079
|Resolution:
|3809x2539
|Size:
|798.73 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS George Washington Sailors Test JP-5 Fuel [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Justin Lawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.