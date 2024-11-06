Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington Sailors Test JP-5 Fuel [Image 4 of 4]

    USS George Washington Sailors Test JP-5 Fuel

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Lawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Joel Figueroa, from Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, assigned to air department’s fuel division, tests the flash point of a fuel sample in the fuel quality assurance shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 2, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Lawson)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 04:33
    Photo ID: 8741962
    VIRIN: 241102-N-SP277-1079
    Resolution: 3809x2539
    Size: 798.73 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    FDNF
    CVN73
    Forward Deployed Naval Forces
    USSGW
    Yabocoa

