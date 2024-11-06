A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron takes off during Freedom Flag 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2024. This exercise will improve integration of combined airpower execution through high-quality, face-to-face planning, and through dispersed secure video teleconference–to enhance dispersed planning and coordination capabilities for participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 01:06
|Photo ID:
|8741898
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-BG083-1172
|Resolution:
|5518x3684
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF Aircraft take off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.