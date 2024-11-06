PACAF Aircraft take off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron takes off during Freedom Flag 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2024. This exercise will improve integration of combined airpower execution through high-quality, face-to-face planning, and through dispersed secure video teleconference–to enhance dispersed planning and coordination capabilities for participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)