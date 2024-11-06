Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF Aircraft take off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1 [Image 4 of 6]

    PACAF Aircraft take off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1

    OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron takes off during Freedom Flag 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2024. Freedom Flag trains mission commanders and aircrew to fly, fight and win in complex scenarios with robust surface-to-air and air-to-air threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 01:06
    Photo ID: 8741896
    VIRIN: 241028-F-BG083-1115
    Resolution: 4625x3087
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Aircraft take off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    Air Force
    USFK
    51st Fighter Wing
    Freedom Flag

