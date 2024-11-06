Sunset EOR at Green Flag

Weapons personnel assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing conduct end of runway inspections during Green Flag on Nellis Air Force Base, November 5, 2024. While this task is usually reserved for maintenance squadron personnel, underneath the U.S. Air Force’s multi-capable Airman mantra, members are diversifying their skillsets to better-assist their group and their wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
