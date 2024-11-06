Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset EOR at Green Flag [Image 13 of 18]

    Sunset EOR at Green Flag

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Weapons personnel assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing conduct end of runway inspections during Green Flag on Nellis Air Force Base, November 5, 2024. While this task is usually reserved for maintenance squadron personnel, underneath the U.S. Air Force’s multi-capable Airman mantra, members are diversifying their skillsets to better-assist their group and their wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 22:17
    Photo ID: 8741728
    VIRIN: 241105-Z-VT588-1595
    Resolution: 7648x4780
    Size: 17.6 MB
    Location: US
    air national guard
    A-10
    maintenance
    green flag
    end of runway
    multi capable airmen

