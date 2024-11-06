Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Open Base Halloween Event 2024 [Image 22 of 22]

    CFAS Open Base Halloween Event 2024

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) family members and other Sasebo community
    members trick-or-treat during the CFAS Open Base Halloween Event at CFAS Dragon Vale housing area Oct. 31, 2024. CFAS opened its base housing areas to the public, enabling more than 3,000 Japanese members of the local community to experience trick-or-treating and enjoy Halloween festivities alongside American families from the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 19:57
    Photo ID: 8741493
    VIRIN: 241031-N-VD321-1114
    Resolution: 3588x2870
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: NAGASAKI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Open Base Halloween Event 2024 [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cfas
    halloween

