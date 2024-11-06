CFAS Open Base Halloween Event 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) family members and other Sasebo community

members trick-or-treat during the CFAS Open Base Halloween Event at CFAS Dragon Vale housing area Oct. 31, 2024. CFAS opened its base housing areas to the public, enabling more than 3,000 Japanese members of the local community to experience trick-or-treating and enjoy Halloween festivities alongside American families from the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)