    Pa. Guard Soldiers reunite with loved ones after deployment [Image 11 of 13]

    Pa. Guard Soldiers reunite with loved ones after deployment

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, reunite with their loved ones at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2024. The approximately 100 Soldiers returned from a year-long deployment to Africa and were greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Brig. Gen. John Pippy, acting adjutant general, and Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 19:36
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
